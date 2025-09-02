China's northern coastal fishing ban ends after a four-month moratorium

Xinhua) 09:09, September 02, 2025

A drone photo taken on April 28, 2025 shows fishing boats returning to a fishing port before a fishing ban in Yantai City, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Sun Wentan/Xinhua)

JINAN, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- On Monday noon, hundreds of fishing vessels set sail from Shidao port in east China's Shandong Province, marking the end of a four-month fishing moratorium in China's Bohai Sea and Yellow Sea north of a latitude of 35 degrees.

"I hope we can fill our nets quickly and return early. That way, we can sell the fish at a good price and earn more money," said 59-year-old Zhang Zhiming, captain of a fishing boat, as he checked weather conditions and bid farewell to friends ashore while speaking to Xinhua.

"Thanks to the seasonal fishing ban, both the size and quality of catches have improved significantly in recent years," noted local boat owner Wang Jie, whose vessel primarily targets Spanish mackerel and hairtail, with a single voyage capable of yielding about 25,000 to 40,000 kilograms of fish.

To restore stocks and ensure sustainable development, China implemented its summer fishing moratorium in 1995. Over the past three decades, the policy has effectively replenished fish populations, according to Xue Ying, a professor at the Ocean University of China.

"Catches of species such as hairtail and anchovy have remained stable, while Spanish mackerel, pomfret and squid have shown steady growth. The average daily catch per vessel has also increased," Xue said.

