Annual summer fishing ban lifted in Yellow Sea and Bohai Sea

Ecns.cn) 11:15, September 02, 2021

Fishing boats depart from ports in Rongcheng city, East China's Shandong Province, Sept. 1, 2021, marking the end of the four-month fishing ban in the Yellow Sea and Bohai Sea. More than 1,900 fishing boats began their autumn fishing voyage on Wednesday. (Photo: China News Service/Li Xinjun)

