Home>>
Annual summer fishing ban lifted in Yellow Sea and Bohai Sea
(Ecns.cn) 11:15, September 02, 2021
Fishing boats depart from ports in Rongcheng city, East China's Shandong Province, Sept. 1, 2021, marking the end of the four-month fishing ban in the Yellow Sea and Bohai Sea. More than 1,900 fishing boats began their autumn fishing voyage on Wednesday. (Photo: China News Service/Li Xinjun)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Seasonal fishing ban lifted in Fujian Province, SE China
- 5-year fishing ban begins in parts of Yellow River, tributaries
- China to launch fishing moratorium on high seas
- Search continues for 7 missing in boat accident in China's Yellow Sea
- Fishing ban brings rare fish back to China's largest freshwater lake
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.