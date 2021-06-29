China to launch fishing moratorium on high seas

Xinhua) 09:40, June 29, 2021

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- China will officially launch its voluntary fishing moratorium on the high seas from July this year to preserve squid resources in open waters, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Monday.

From July 1 to Sept. 30, the fishing ban will be observed in part of the high seas of the Southwest Atlantic Ocean outside the exclusive economic zones of countries concerned, while from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30, the moratorium will cover parts of the high seas in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

During the period, all Chinese squid fishing boats in the areas will suspend operations, the ministry said.

China piloted a voluntary fishing moratorium on parts of the high seas in the Southwest Atlantic Ocean and the eastern Pacific Ocean last year, which are among the country's main pelagic fishing areas.

Following the pilot moratorium, the squid resources and the cumulative output of squid in these sea areas during the first four months of this year have improved from a year ago, said the ministry, citing expert assessment.

