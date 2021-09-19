China concludes special action enforcing maritime summer fishing ban
BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- A special law-enforcement action co-launched by the China Coast Guard (CCG) to fight illegal marine fishery activities during this year's summer fishing ban has concluded with significant results.
The CCG agencies of various levels during the operation checked more than 5,200 fishing ships and captured 614 criminal suspects involved in illegal fishing or malpractice, according to the CCG.
Compared with last year, this year witnessed a notable drop in maritime production activities in violation of the law or regulations, and the summer fishing ban was better enforced, the CCG noted.
The maritime fishing moratorium lasted four and a half months, until September.
The special law-enforcement action was jointly launched by the CCG, the Ministry of Public Security, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.
