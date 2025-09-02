Pakistani PM leaves Tianjin for Beijing to attend China's V-Day commemorations
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is here for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025, leaves Tianjin for Beijing to attend the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, on Sept. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, who is here for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025, leaves Tianjin for Beijing to attend the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, on Sept. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who is here for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025, leaves Tianjin for Beijing to attend the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, on Sept. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, who is here for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025, leaves Tianjin for Beijing to attend the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, on Sept. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, who is here for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025, leaves Tianjin for Beijing to attend the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, on Sept. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is here for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025, leaves Tianjin for Beijing to attend the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, on Sept. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Pakistani PM hails China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as example of SCO integration
- China, Pakistan to take partnership to new heights
- The 21st century should be an era of accelerated development and revitalization for Asia, and even more so for South Asia: Chinese top diplomat
- Beijing, Kabul, Islamabad vow stronger cooperation
- Chinese FM arrives in Kabul for visit, China-Afghanistan-Pakistan foreign ministers' dialogue
- Pakistani youth receives vocational training in Tianjin
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.