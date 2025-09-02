Pakistani PM leaves Tianjin for Beijing to attend China's V-Day commemorations

Xinhua) 08:49, September 02, 2025

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is here for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025, leaves Tianjin for Beijing to attend the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, on Sept. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, who is here for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025, leaves Tianjin for Beijing to attend the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, on Sept. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who is here for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025, leaves Tianjin for Beijing to attend the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, on Sept. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, who is here for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025, leaves Tianjin for Beijing to attend the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, on Sept. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, who is here for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025, leaves Tianjin for Beijing to attend the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, on Sept. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is here for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025, leaves Tianjin for Beijing to attend the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, on Sept. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)