Pakistani PM hails China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as example of SCO integration

Xinhua) 20:49, September 01, 2025

TIANJIN, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday hailed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a practical demonstration of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)'s vision for regional connectivity and economic integration.

"As SCO leaders, we have reaffirmed, year after year, the significance of enhanced regional connectivity. This requires efficient land, air and rail transport corridors to ensure reliability of the supply chain," Sharif said in a speech at the 25th Meeting of the Council of SCO's Heads of State.

The expansion of the CPEC, a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, can serve as a practical demonstration of the SCO's vision for regional connectivity and economic integration, he said.

He also noted that China's global leadership is exemplified not only through the SCO but also in landmark initiatives, such as the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilizations Initiative.

On regional security, the prime minister said Pakistan seeks a normal and stable relationship with all neighbors and resorts to dialogue and diplomacy over conflicts and confrontations.

Pakistan will continue efforts along with all the SCO members to promote peace, progress and prosperity in the entire region and to ensure lasting peace in South Asia, he said, calling for a comprehensive and structural dialogue to discuss all outstanding disputes.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)