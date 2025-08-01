We Are China

Pakistani youth receives vocational training in Tianjin

Xinhua) 08:50, August 01, 2025

Muhammad Mohsin (front) practices Baduanjin, a traditional Chinese fitness routine, at Tianjin International Chinese College in north China's Tianjin, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Muhammad Mohsin, a 19-year-old Pakistani student majoring in electrical automation technology, describes China's technological development as "living in the future." In September 2024, seizing the opportunity provided by Luban Workshop, a vocational education cooperation program between China and Pakistan, Mohsin received a scholarship and began his academic journey to Tianjin.

This summer, in order to overcome language barriers and better prepare for next semester's specialized courses, Mohsin chose to stay in Tianjin to study professional Chinese language.

In July 2018, Tianjin Modern Vocational Technology College and Punjab's Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority co-founded the Pakistan Luban Workshop in Punjab. The workshop offers courses including electrical automation technology and electromechanical integration technology. It attempts to improve employment through enhancing vocational education and to foster more talents for both Pakistani and Chinese enterprises along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

As of now, Pakistan's Luban Workshop has trained over 1,000 local youths, with a total of more than 8,800 hours of instruction.

Muhammad Mohsin is pictured at a training classroom of Tianjin Modern Vocational Technology College in north China's Tianjin, June 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Muhammad Mohsin (R) learns to operate automated equipment at Tianjin Modern Vocational Technology College in north China's Tianjin, June 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Muhammad Mohsin (R) communicates with a classmate after a lecture at Tianjin International Chinese College in north China's Tianjin, July 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Muhammad Mohsin (R) communicates with classmates during a lecture at Tianjin International Chinese College in north China's Tianjin, July 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Muhammad Mohsin returns to his apartment after class in north China's Tianjin, July 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Muhammad Mohsin (R front) attends a lecture at Tianjin Modern Vocational Technology College in north China's Tianjin, June 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Muhammad Mohsin passes by the training classrooms at Tianjin Modern Vocational Technology College in north China's Tianjin, June 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Muhammad Mohsin (1st L) attends a lecture at Tianjin International Chinese College in north China's Tianjin, July 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Muhammad Mohsin is pictured at Tianjin Modern Vocational Technology College in north China's Tianjin, June 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Muhammad Mohsin studies at his apartment building in north China's Tianjin, July 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Muhammad Mohsin returns to his apartment after class in north China's Tianjin, July 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)