Chinese volunteers join hands with Pakistani charity hospital to serve underprivileged patients

ISLAMABAD, June 26 (Xinhua) -- A Beijing-based non-government organization, Beijing One Heart Sphere Charity Foundation, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Fatima Tuz Zahra Medical Center, a charity hospital in Pakistan's capital, to jointly provide medical assistance to underprivileged communities.

At a ceremony held in Islamabad on Wednesday, the two organizations pledged to strengthen cooperation in delivering free and low-cost healthcare to patients in need, while promoting people-to-people bonds between China and Pakistan.

Muhammad Bahadur Khan, director of the medical center, said the collaboration is rooted in the shared mission of serving humanity without borders.

"We share a deeply rooted commitment with our Chinese counterparts to bring relief, dignity, and health to those who can not afford proper medical care," said Khan. "This cooperation is not just a mission statement for us, it is the very heartbeat of our existence."

He noted that the partnership will help expand the hospital's services, improve medical infrastructure, and build greater community trust.

"This is about more than just increasing capacity, it's about creating hope, healing lives, and restoring faith in healthcare for the most vulnerable," Khan added.

Speaking at the event, Qiu Xu, founder of the Beijing One Heart Sphere Charity Foundation, said the foundation aims to bring more Chinese medical expertise and resources to Pakistan through such collaboration.

Volunteers from the foundation also visited various departments of the hospital and met with staff and patients.

Patients at the facility expressed gratitude for the new partnership, saying that the medical center has been a lifeline for many low-income families.

"I have been receiving treatment here for months at a very low cost. Knowing that more support is coming from our Chinese friends gives me hope for better facilities and care," said Arshad Mehmood, a patient.

The medical center has long served marginalized communities in Islamabad and its surrounding areas with subsidized treatment in various specialties, including gynecology and diagnostics.

