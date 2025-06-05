China to play constructive role in promoting Pakistan-Afghanistan ties: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:34, June 05, 2025

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes the recent upgrade of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan from the level of chargé d'affaires to ambassadorial, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a related question, adding that China stands ready to continue playing a constructive role in promoting the improvement and development of relations between these two countries.

Noting that the move is conducive to enhancing mutual trust and strengthening cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and jointly maintaining peace and stability in the region, Lin said that this is also an important and positive measure for Pakistan and Afghanistan to implement the outcomes of the informal meeting of foreign ministers of China, Afghanistan and Pakistan in May this year.

China is willing to work with regional countries, including Pakistan and Afghanistan, to jointly maintain peace, stability and development in the region, and is committed to building a community with a shared future with neighboring countries, he added.

