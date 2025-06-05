China to play constructive role in promoting Pakistan-Afghanistan ties: FM spokesperson
BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes the recent upgrade of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan from the level of chargé d'affaires to ambassadorial, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a related question, adding that China stands ready to continue playing a constructive role in promoting the improvement and development of relations between these two countries.
Noting that the move is conducive to enhancing mutual trust and strengthening cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and jointly maintaining peace and stability in the region, Lin said that this is also an important and positive measure for Pakistan and Afghanistan to implement the outcomes of the informal meeting of foreign ministers of China, Afghanistan and Pakistan in May this year.
China is willing to work with regional countries, including Pakistan and Afghanistan, to jointly maintain peace, stability and development in the region, and is committed to building a community with a shared future with neighboring countries, he added.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese company donates supplies to Pakistan-based child welfare center
- Chinese FM meets Pakistani counterpart on ties
- Favorable biz environment fuels South Asian culinary ventures in China
- China to transform destinies of young Pakistani workforce through employment opportunities: Minister
- Pakistan-China bond "stronger than ever" after 74 years: parliament speaker
- China strongly condemns school bus attack in Pakistan: FM spokesperson
- Pakistani president hails China's role in socio-economic development
- Chinese, Afghan, Pakistani FMs hold informal meeting in Beijing
- China welcomes, supports Pakistan, India handling differences through dialogue: FM
- China-Pakistan unique friendship: A model of timeless trust and strategic partnership
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.