Pakistan-China bond "stronger than ever" after 74 years: parliament speaker

Xinhua) 10:01, May 23, 2025

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Speaker of Pakistan's national assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said Wednesday that the relationship between Pakistan and China is "stronger than ever."

Speaking at a ceremony held at the Silk Road Culture Center in Islamabad to commemorate 74 years of diplomatic relations, Sadiq lauded the "unshakeable strategic trust and mutual respect" that define the Pakistan-China relationship, describing their all-weather partnership as a cornerstone of regional peace, stability, and development.

"Our bond with China has not only endured but has grown stronger with each passing decade," he said. "Today, this friendship is more robust, more relevant, and more forward-looking than ever before."

Sadiq highlighted the transformational impact of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative.

He said the multi-billion-dollar corridor has modernized Pakistan's energy and infrastructure sectors, while increasing regional connectivity and attracting growing interest from Central Asian and Eastern European countries.

In his address, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong reaffirmed China's firm commitment to advancing the strategic partnership.

"Our ironclad friendship has only deepened amid global uncertainties," he said, adding that the CPEC has entered a new stage of high-quality development, with an emphasis on innovation, green growth, and people's livelihoods.

The ambassador noted that China has remained Pakistan's largest trading partner for 10 consecutive years, adding that the full-year opening of the Khunjerab Pass and the inauguration of New Gwadar International Airport are expected to further enhance bilateral trade and regional integration.

The ceremony also featured cultural performances and a traditional tea ceremony under the theme "Tea for Harmony," highlighting centuries-old civilizational exchanges and shared values between the two nations.

"Tea embodies simplicity, peace, and inclusiveness -- ideals we both cherish," Jiang said.

Both sides pledged to deepen people-to-people exchanges and enhance coordination at multilateral platforms such as the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

