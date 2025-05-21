China welcomes, supports Pakistan, India handling differences through dialogue: FM

Xinhua) 08:26, May 21, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Beijing, capital of China, May 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes and supports Pakistan and India in properly handling their differences through dialogue, achieve a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire and seek fundamental solutions, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when holding talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar, saying that this is in line with the fundamental and long-term interests of both sides, conducive to regional peace and stability, and also the common expectation of the international community.

China and Pakistan have maintained close strategic communication on consolidating traditional friendship, strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation and jointly addressing challenges, which reflects the high level of bilateral relations, Wang said.

He added that as ironclad friends, China will, as always, firmly support Pakistan in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions, in resolutely combating terrorism, and in playing a greater role in international and regional affairs. Wang also emphasized China's commitment to continuously deepening the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership with Pakistan.

He called on both sides to join hands to create an upgraded version of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and promote cooperation on industry, agriculture, energy and minerals, human resources development, counter-terrorism and security.

Dar said Pakistan cherishes the brotherly friendship with China, firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and supports China in safeguarding its national interests and dignity.

He added that Pakistan admires China's new development achievements, especially in innovation and sci-tech progress, looks forward to strengthening all-round cooperation with China, and hopes to continue to receive strong support from China in overcoming current difficulties and promoting national development, security and stability.

Pakistan will do its best to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan, he said.

Dar briefed on the latest situation following the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India, as well as Pakistan's considerations. He thanked China for upholding justice and making unremitting efforts and significant contributions to the ceasefire and promoting peace, noting that Pakistan will resolutely safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and is willing to maintain dialogue with India and ease the situation.

The two sides also exchanged views on strengthening regional cooperation and deepening coordination in multilateral mechanisms.

