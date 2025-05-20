China-Pakistan unique friendship: A model of timeless trust and strategic partnership

The China-Pakistan friendship stands as one of the most remarkable and enduring examples of international relations in the modern era. Since the formal establishment of diplomatic ties on May 21, 1951, and even before—with the first official Pakistani delegation visiting China on Jan. 4, 1950—this bilateral relationship has steadily evolved into what both nations proudly describe as an "All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership." Rooted in deep trust, mutual respect, and convergence of interests, the China-Pakistan friendship is rightly termed "higher than mountains, deeper than oceans, stronger than steel and sweeter than honey."

This unique bond transcends political changes, geographical challenges, and global uncertainties. It is not merely a relationship between two governments but a heart-to-heart connection between two peoples. At every crucial juncture of their histories, China and Pakistan have stood by each other, supporting one another with sincerity and solidarity.

Foundations of the friendship

When Pakistan recognized the People's Republic of China soon after its establishment in 1949, it was among the first countries to do so. This bold and visionary step laid the groundwork for a friendship that has only grown stronger over the decades.

The formal establishment of diplomatic ties in 1951 opened a new chapter, leading to a series of landmark agreements, high-level visits, and collaborative projects. Since then, China and Pakistan have navigated together through regional tensions, global realignments, and domestic transformations—always with trust and mutual understanding.

Landmark agreements and high-level exchanges

Over the years, several significant agreements have cemented this friendship:

· 1963 Boundary Agreement: A peaceful resolution of the border between Pakistan and China, setting a model for regional diplomacy.

· 2005 Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Good-Neighborly Relations: Institutionalized the long-standing strategic partnership.

High-level visits have been a hallmark of the relationship:

· Premier Zhou Enlai's visit to Pakistan in 1964 was a turning point, marking the start of regular political exchanges.

· President Xi Jinping's historic visit to Pakistan in April 2015 elevated the relationship to an all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, and the two countries agreed to form a "1+4" cooperation structure with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at the center and the Gwadar Port, transport infrastructure, energy and industrial cooperation being the four key areas to achieve a win-win result and common development.

· Frequent exchanges between the presidents, prime ministers, foreign ministers, and military leaderships of both countries have kept the relationship dynamic and responsive to contemporary needs.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: A flagship of cooperation

Perhaps the most visible and transformative symbol of the China-Pakistan friendship is the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Launched under the umbrella of President Xi Jinping's visionary Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), CPEC is a game-changer for Pakistan's economy and regional connectivity.

CPEC is not just an economic project; it is a symbol of China's unwavering commitment to Pakistan's development and prosperity.

Trade, investment, and economic collaboration

China is Pakistan's largest trading partner and a key investor in major sectors. Bilateral trade has grown consistently, reaching $20.76 billion in 2023.

The Pakistan-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA)—signed in 2006 and upgraded in 2019—has facilitated this growth, making trade more balanced and diversified.

Chinese investments in Pakistan cover:

· Telecommunications and ICT

· Automobiles and Electronics

· Banking and Finance

· Real Estate and Construction

· Green Energy and Climate Change

The two nations are also working closely on digital economy cooperation, e-commerce, and artificial intelligence, ensuring future-proof collaboration.

Strategic, political, and defense cooperation

· China and Pakistan enjoy a unique and time-tested strategic partnership. Their defense ties are robust and mutually beneficial.

· China fully understands Pakistan's legitimate security concerns and supports Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty and security interests, while Pakistan firmly supports all efforts made by China to achieve national reunification and resolutely opposes all forms of "Taiwan independence." Pakistan also firmly supports China on issues related to Xinjiang, Xizang, Hong Kong and the South China Sea.

· At international forums such as the United Nations, SCO, and BRICS Plus, both nations back each other, advocating for peaceful development, non-interference, and multilateralism.

China has always recognized Pakistan as a vital partner for regional peace and stability, particularly in the context of Afghanistan, counter-terrorism, and regional integration.

Support in times of need

China has consistently stood by Pakistan in moments of national crisis:

· During the 2005 earthquake, 2010 floods, and the COVID-19 pandemic, China was the first responder with aid, equipment, and personnel.

· China's support during economic crises, including currency swaps, loans, and debt rollovers, has helped Pakistan stabilize its economy.

· In times of international pressure or diplomatic isolation, China has been Pakistan's unshakable friend and advocate.

Similarly, Pakistan has always been vocal and proactive in supporting China, reaffirming the mutual nature of their trust and loyalty.

People-to-people and cultural bonds

Beyond strategic and economic ties, China and Pakistan share a growing people-to-people friendship:

· Thousands of Pakistani students are studying in China on scholarships.

· Cultural exchanges, Confucius Institutes, academic partnerships, and media cooperation are flourishing.

· Joint film productions, art exhibitions, and tourism initiatives are building mutual understanding and cultural empathy.

The two peoples express genuine warmth for each other. The term "Iron Brothers" is not diplomatic rhetoric—it reflects heartfelt mutual admiration.

A model of Global South cooperation

In a world increasingly marked by power rivalries and mistrust, the China-Pakistan friendship offers a refreshing model of peaceful, respectful, and cooperative international engagement.

Their relationship is built not on transactional deals but on a long-standing alignment of values:

· Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity

· Win-win cooperation and peaceful development

· Shared commitment to modernization and poverty alleviation

· Common vision for regional connectivity and South-South solidarity

Both countries are working together on global initiatives such as:

· Global Development Initiative (GDI)

· Global Security Initiative (GSI)

· Global Civilization Initiative (GCI)

These represent a shared aspiration for a more just, inclusive, and multipolar world order.

Strategic importance in a changing world

The China-Pakistan relationship has significant implications for regional and global geopolitics:

· It serves as a stabilizing factor in South Asia, promoting dialogue and connectivity.

· It enhances China's access to the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean, strengthening regional trade and energy security.

· It offers Pakistan a gateway to Central Asia, Africa, and beyond, via the BRI framework.

As great power competition intensifies, the China-Pakistan partnership remains non-aligned, constructive, and future-oriented, focused on development, peace, and mutual benefit.

A bond beyond time and borders

74 years after establishing diplomatic ties, the China-Pakistan relationship has grown into one of the most durable, resilient, and multi-dimensional partnerships in the world. It has successfully adapted to changing times without losing its foundational spirit of trust, mutual respect, and shared destiny.

This unique friendship is not just for today—it is for generations to come. It is not based on short-term gains but on deep-rooted principles and shared dreams. As both countries march forward in their journeys of rejuvenation and modernization, their path will continue to be shared.

The China-Pakistan relationship is not only a cornerstone of regional stability but also a beacon for what true international friendship can and should look like in the 21st century.

Long live Pakistan-China traditional friendship—may it grow even stronger with each passing day.

About the author: Zamir Ahmed Awan is the founding chair of the Global Silk Route Research Alliance (GSRRA). He is a sinologist and former diplomat. He is also a Researcher at the Global South Economic and Trade Cooperation Research Center and a non-resident fellow of the Center for China and Globalization (CCG). (E-mail: awanzamir@yahoo.com).

