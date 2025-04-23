CPEC stands as shining symbol of enduring Pakistan-China friendship: foreign secretary

April 23, 2025

ISLAMABAD, April 22 (Xinhua) -- The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) stands as a "shining symbol" of an enduring friendship and strategic partnership between China and Pakistan, Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch has said at an event.

Themed "Jointly Build the China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future," the event, which was held on Monday, highlighted the robust bilateral relationship and CPEC, a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

In her remarks, Baloch expressed appreciation for China's unwavering support and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to deepening strategic cooperation.

"The partnership between Pakistan and China has stood the test of time, weathered every storm, and remained focused on building a community with a shared future," she said.

Mushahid Hussain Sayed, chairman of the Pakistan-China Institute, described CPEC as a transformative initiative that has created over 75,000 jobs in Pakistan and attracted more than 26 billion U.S. dollars in investment.

He said that CPEC has revitalized critical sectors including energy, infrastructure, and transport, while enhancing Pakistan's regional connectivity.

Former Pakistani Ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi underscored the strategic value of CPEC, calling it the realization of a long-cherished vision to link China's western regions with Pakistan.

Hashmi emphasized that CPEC has significantly mitigated Pakistan's energy crisis and improved national infrastructure with the construction of nearly 8,000 km of roads.

Faisal Zahid Malik, chairman and editor-in-chief of the Pakistan Observer, a leading English-language daily newspaper, highlighted CPEC as a symbol of unity in an increasingly fragmented world.

"CPEC is not only about highways, parks, and power plants; it is about building bridges between people, ideas, and futures," he said.

