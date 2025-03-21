China offers aid to Pakistan for treating injured after train attack in Balochistan

Xinhua) 09:48, March 21, 2025

ISLAMABAD, March 20 (Xinhua) -- The handover ceremony of emergency cash aid from the Red Cross Society of China to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) was held here on Wednesday.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, on behalf of the Red Cross Society of China, presented the cash aid to the Pakistani side, stating that China firmly opposes all forms of terrorism and strongly condemns the attack on a passenger train in Balochistan province.

Twenty-one passengers were killed after heavily armed terrorists attacked the passenger train on March 11 in the country's southwestern Balochistan province, according to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army.

The Chinese government also expresses deep condolences to the victims and their families and wishes the injured a quick recovery, said the ambassador.

In order to support the Pakistani side in carrying out medical treatment and aftermath of the injured, the Red Cross Society of China has decided to provide emergency cash aid, the Chinese envoy added.

Pakistan's foreign secretary, Amna Baloch, and PRCS chairperson, Farzhana Naek, received aid representing Pakistan and expressed gratitude to China for its assistance.

At this special moment, China's firm support has deeply moved the Pakistani side and fully reflects the brother-like iron-clad friendship between the two countries, said the Pakistani officials.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)