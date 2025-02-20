China, Pakistan to boost docking of development strategies

Xinhua) 08:31, February 20, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- As all-weather strategic cooperative partners, China and Pakistan will strengthen the docking of their development strategies, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar at the UN headquarters in New York.

Wang said this year marks the 80th anniversary of the UN establishment, and it is necessary to take this opportunity to review the original intention of the world body's founding, to practice and promote multilateralism, and to reform and improve global governance.

In view of the current deficits in peace, development, security and governance facing the international community, China proposes to hold a high-level meeting of the UN Security Council on "Practicing multilateralism, reforming and improving global governance," said Wang.

Such a meeting is to gather more international consensus and formulate a common plan, and China is ready to work with the international community, including Pakistan, to jointly promote the meeting to achieve positive results and accelerate the construction of a just and equitable global governance system.

As all-weather strategic cooperative partners, China and Pakistan have always trusted and supported each other, said the Chinese foreign minister, adding that a recent successful meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari added new impetus to China-Pakistan's ironclad friendship.

Wang said that China gives priority to its relations with Pakistan in its neighborhood diplomacy, and will continue to uphold justice and speak out for Pakistan on international occasions.

He said China will strengthen the docking of development strategies with Pakistan, especially deepen cooperation in agricultural modernization and industrialization, and will help Pakistan to enhance its capacity in self-development.

Wang expressed the hope that Pakistan will take effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan.

For his part, Dar said that President Zardari's recent visit to China has been a great success, and the Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership has reached a new high with highly efficient progress going on in cooperation in various fields.

He said Pakistan admires China for writing a great chapter in its modernization development and looks forward to strengthening high-level exchanges and development synergy with China. Dar also told Wang that he wishes the upcoming "Two Sessions" of China a complete success.

Dar said that Pakistan attaches great importance to and will fully guarantee the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel in Pakistan. Pakistan appreciates China's leadership on the global agenda and will continue to work closely with China and support each other, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)