China's top legislator meets Pakistani president

Xinhua) 09:05, February 06, 2025

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, met with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari in Beijing on Wednesday.

China is willing to work with Pakistan to continue the traditional friendship, implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, and accelerate the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.

Noting that exchanges and cooperation between legislative bodies are an important part of bilateral relations, Zhao said the NPC is willing to work with the Pakistani parliament to strengthen exchanges at all levels, and provide a legal guarantee for China-Pakistan cooperation.

Zardari said Pakistan firmly supports China's core interests and major concerns, and supports the three global initiatives put forward by China, namely the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative.

Pakistan is ready to promote interactions between the legislatures of the two countries and deepen Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

