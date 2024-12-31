New Gwadar International Airport shining symbol of Pak-China friendship: Pakistani PM

Xinhua) 10:26, December 31, 2024

ISLAMABAD, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that the New Gwadar International Airport in the country's southwest Balochistan province is a shining symbol of the great friendship between China and Pakistan, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement here.

Addressing a high-level meeting to review the progress of the airport, Sharif said that the people and government of Pakistan are grateful to China for building an airport with international standards and modern facilities.

"The New Gwadar International Airport will not only bring prosperity to the region but also create employment opportunities for thousands," he added.

The prime minister directed the concerned authorities to form a robust strategy to transform the airport into a busy transit hub and improve the road network between the airport and other areas of the country, especially Balochistan.

A comprehensive briefing during the meeting highlighted that the airport will soon host increased flight operations by Pakistan International Airlines, connecting the southern port city of Karachi and Gwadar three times a week.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)