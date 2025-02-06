Full Text: Joint Statement between the People's Republic of China and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Xinhua) 15:16, February 06, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- The People's Republic of China and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Thursday issued a joint statement in Beijing.

Please see the attachment for the full text of the statement.

