Home>>
Full Text: Joint Statement between the People's Republic of China and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan
(Xinhua) 15:16, February 06, 2025
BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- The People's Republic of China and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Thursday issued a joint statement in Beijing.
Please see the attachment for the full text of the statement.
Full Text: Joint Statement between the People's Republic of China and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Ironclad, enduring friendship with Pakistan highlighted
- China's top legislator meets Pakistani president
- Pakistani president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square in Beijing
- Pakistani president to visit China
- Chinese doctors bring hope, healing to Pakistan with advanced heart treatment
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.