Pakistani president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square in Beijing
(Xinhua) 09:01, February 06, 2025
Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)
