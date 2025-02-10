An unforgettable Chinese wedding

I am from Pakistan, and from 2018 to 2021, I studied in Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province. During that time, I made a Chinese friend surnamed Lu. Our friendship quickly transcended nationalities, backgrounds, and cultural differences because we shared a similar personality. Lu often warmed my heart with his sincerity and infectious smile.

"Here I am in China." (Photo provided by Aftab Qamar)

Before his marriage, Lu invited me to attend his wedding in Maoming, Guangdong Province. Without hesitation, I agreed because standing by my close friend during that significant moment was important. The wedding was a valuable opportunity for me to experience the richness of Chinese culture.

In Chinese culture, weddings are characterized by a unique combination of beauty, romance and solemnity. While wedding customs vary across different regions in China, they all represent heartwarming moments of reunion.

I vividly remember when I arrived at Lu's home; his relatives and friends were all there, creating a joyful atmosphere of celebration. Every room was adorned with red and gold decorations, exquisite flower arrangements, and magnificent lanterns. The lively music naturally brought excitement to everyone present.

As the wedding officially began, the bride, dressed in elegant attire, slowly made her way toward the groom, my friend. Pink petals gently drifted down from the sky, and the applause of the crowd filled the air. As the couple exchanged rings and the wedding host declared them husband and wife, the entire venue erupted in cheers and well-wishes.

"Posing for a picture with my friend Lu after the wedding ceremony." (Photo provided by Aftab Qamar)

Watching Lu and his bride tightly holding hands, their eyes shimmering with joy, I also experienced the beauty of dreams coming true and blossoming love. After the wedding ceremony, I realized that a grand banquet awaited me.

Participating in a wedding in China is known as "drinking wedding wine." A banquet is an essential part of the celebration.

Crispy and tender roast duck, delicious steamed dumplings with flavorful fillings, seafood dishes with Guangdong characteristics and delightful pastries. Each dish at the banquet carries beautiful symbolism. For example, desserts symbolize "sweetness and happiness," while a platter represents "harmony and fulfillment."

This wedding banquet not only satisfied my taste buds but also deepened my understanding of how Chinese people incorporate well wishes into their daily meals as a cultural custom.

As the culinary delights came to an end, the hosts and guests began to prepare for the next phase of celebration. With lively and upbeat music playing, many people started dancing to the rhythm, while others enthusiastically clapped and cheered from the sidelines. Accompanied by traditional Chinese music and surrounded by family and friends, everyone wholeheartedly enjoyed the present moment.

"In the middle of a vibrant and joyful wedding celebration!" (Photo provided by Aftab Qamar)

Music and dance undoubtedly transcend language and cultural differences. I couldn't help but join the dancing, feeling connected to my Chinese friends through love and joy.

After the wedding, I presented Lu and his bride with a Pakistani cultural scarf as a wedding gift, expressing my heartfelt gratitude for being part of this joyful moment.

In the time that followed, I often looked back on the wedding. While every country has unique wedding customs and traditions, universal love and happiness are shared worldwide.

When people come together to celebrate love, family and friendship, the future seems radiant and has beautiful prospects. At such moments, I often envision a bright future and feel grateful for the present.

No matter which way I go, love will remain a constant presence in my life.

(Aftab Qamar is a Pakistani student studying at Jilin Agricultural University.)

