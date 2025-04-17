China-supported training to strengthen Pakistan's agriculture, food security: PM
ISLAMABAD, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Wednesday that with China's support, Pakistani agricultural graduates will play a key role in strengthening the backbone of the country's economy, the agriculture sector.
Speaking at a ceremony here to inaugurate the first group of 1,000 graduates to China for training in the agriculture sector, Sharif said that the students will return with knowledge and skills needed to revolutionize the country's farming practices.
"By receiving advanced training, the students will play their part to ensure food security, boost exports, and improve the livelihoods of millions of farmers," he added.
Sharif expressed deep gratitude to the Chinese leadership for facilitating the program, which he described as a testament to a close and enduring friendship between the two nations.
"China has always stood by Pakistan in difficult times, and we will never forget its unwavering support," he said, adding that "our young graduates going to China will act as a bridge of friendship, knowledge, and cooperation."
Under the government-funded initiative, 300 graduates from across Pakistan will travel to China in the first phase.
