Cultural exchanges solidify friendship between China, Pakistan

Xinhua) 09:24, March 26, 2025

Visitors view paintings by Chinese artists during an exhibition "Esthetic Bridges" in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan, on March 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

ISLAMABAD, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Deputy Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan Syedaal Khan has said that cultural exchanges between Pakistan and China will enhance people-to-people ties and further solidify the friendship between the two countries.

Speaking on Sunday at the inauguration ceremony of an exhibition "Esthetic Bridges," which featured paintings by Chinese artists from Sichuan Fine Arts Institute in southwest China's Chongqing, Khan said that art plays a crucial role in mutual understanding and deepening bilateral ties.

"The long-standing friendship between Pakistan and China is built not only on economic and political cooperation but also on cultural and artistic exchanges, which serve as a bridge connecting our peoples and civilizations," Khan said.

Jamal Shah, chairman of the Silkroad Culture Center, which organized the event, said the exhibition would serve as a significant step in further strengthening historical cultural ties between China and Pakistan.

"Artistic and cultural exchanges between our two nations have deep historical roots, promoting mutual understanding and appreciation over centuries," Shah noted.

He further emphasized that cultural initiatives such as this exhibition help introduce Chinese artists' works to Pakistani audiences, enhancing the appreciation of each other's rich heritage and fostering an enduring cultural bond.

"Esthetic bridges are resilient and enduring, much like the shared cultural heritage of China and Pakistan, which has withstood the test of time," he added.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, also present at the event, highlighted the exhibition as a vital platform for in-depth dialogue between artists from both countries.

"This exhibition not only showcases the unique charm of Chinese and Pakistani art but also fosters artistic collaboration and deeper mutual understanding," Jiang said.

He underlined the importance of cultural exchanges in strengthening bilateral relations, emphasizing that the Chinese leadership actively promotes inter-civilizational dialogue through initiatives such as the Global Civilization Initiative, which aims to create a world where diverse cultures coexist and flourish.

"China stands ready to work with Pakistan to uphold this initiative, appreciating each other's beauty and sharing beauty in harmony," Jiang remarked, adding that closer exchanges between the Chinese and Islamic civilizations would contribute to a vibrant and mutually enriching cultural landscape.

