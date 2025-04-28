Wang Yi holds phone talks with Pakistani deputy PM

Xinhua) 08:18, April 28, 2025

MADRID, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday held phone talks with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Dar briefed Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on the latest tensions between Pakistan and India following a terrorist attack in the Kashmir region.

Dar emphasized that Pakistan has consistently and firmly fought against terrorism and is against any actions that could lead to an escalation of the situation. Pakistan is committed to managing the situation in a mature manner and will maintain communication with China and the international community, Dar added.

For his part, Wang said China is closely following the developments, stressing that combating terrorism is a shared responsibility of the whole world while reaffirming China's consistent support for Pakistan's firm counterterrorism efforts.

As an ironclad friend and an all-weather strategic cooperative partner, China fully understands Pakistan's legitimate security concerns and supports Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty and security interests, Wang said.

China advocates for a swift and fair investigation and believes that conflict does not serve the fundamental interests of either India or Pakistan, nor does it benefit regional peace and stability, Wand noted.

China hopes both sides will remain restrained, move toward each other, and work together to de-escalate the situation, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)