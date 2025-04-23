Two Pakistani astronauts to receive spaceflight training in China

Xinhua) 11:21, April 23, 2025

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- China will select and train two Pakistani astronauts for space missions, with one slated to serve as a payload specialist on a future Chinese space station flight, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced on Wednesday.

The selected Pakistani astronaut will conduct scientific experiments designed by Pakistan while performing regular crew responsibilities when in orbit, CMSA spokesperson Lin Xiqiang told a press conference in Jiuquan in northwest China.

The selection process for Pakistani astronauts is underway following the signing of a bilateral cooperation agreement in late February, Lin said.

The selection involves a three-round procedure that includes a preliminary selection phase in Pakistan, and secondary and final selection phases in China, Lin said.

Lin noted that China is currently engaged in discussions with other nations regarding potential foreign astronaut participation in the country's future space station missions.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)