China's new cargo spacecraft to make public debut

Xinhua) 11:13, April 21, 2025

This simulated image shows China's next-generation cargo craft Qingzhou docking with China's space station in orbit. (Innovation Academy for Microsatellites of the Chinese Academy of Sciences/Handout via Xinhua)

SHANGHAI, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Space enthusiasts in Shanghai will have the chance to see a life-size model of China's next-generation cargo craft Qingzhou, designed for future in-orbit supply delivery, during the upcoming Space Day celebrations.

Qingzhou, which means "Light Ship" in Chinese, has been designed to be smaller in size and lighter in weight, compared to the existing Tianzhou (Sky Ship) cargo craft.

Developed by the Innovation Academy for Microsatellites of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the new launch vehicle weighs about 5 tonnes and is capable of sending at least 1.8 tonnes of supplies into space. It features an internal volume of 27 cubic meters. It can accommodate up to 300 liters for cold-chain transportation, enabling taikonauts to enjoy more and fresher fruits and vegetables during their space journeys.

According to Shu Rong, commander of the Qingzhou project, the spacecraft has been developed at a lower cost, thanks to numerous technological innovations and a more efficient launch process.

Apart from delivering supplies to China's space station, Qingzhou will also provide commercial cargo services in the future, aiming to bring economic and social benefits, Shu said.

China designated April 24 as Space Day to mark the successful launch of its first satellite on April 24, 1970.

This year's Space Day celebrations include space science exhibitions and cultural forums. Lunar samples collected on the moon's near and far sides will also be on display at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center from April 24 to May 5.

