Exhibition highlighting China's 20 years of lunar exploration kicks off

Ecns.cn) 16:53, April 02, 2025

Visitors view the exhibits highlighting achievements on China's 20 years of lunar exploration at the National Museum of China, Beijing, April 1, 2025. (China News Service/Tian Yuhao)

Lunar samples from both the near and far sides of the Moon and other precious objects are displayed in the exhibition.

