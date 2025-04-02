Exhibition highlighting China's 20 years of lunar exploration kicks off
Visitors view the exhibits highlighting achievements on China's 20 years of lunar exploration at the National Museum of China, Beijing, April 1, 2025. (China News Service/Tian Yuhao)
Lunar samples from both the near and far sides of the Moon and other precious objects are displayed in the exhibition.
