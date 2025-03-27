We Are China

China sends new data relay satellite into space

Ecns.cn) 13:09, March 27, 2025

A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying the Tianlian II-04 satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 26, 2025. (China News Service/Xu Lihao)

Tianlian II-04, China's second-generation geosynchronous orbit data-relay satellite, will provide data relay and TT&C (telemetry, tracking and command) services for manned spacecraft such as spaceships and space stations, for medium and low-Earth-orbit resource satellites, and TT&C support for spacecraft launches.

This was the 565th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

