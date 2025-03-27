China sends new data relay satellite into space
A Long March-3B carrier rocket carrying the Tianlian II-04 satellite blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 26, 2025. (China News Service/Xu Lihao)
Tianlian II-04, China's second-generation geosynchronous orbit data-relay satellite, will provide data relay and TT&C (telemetry, tracking and command) services for manned spacecraft such as spaceships and space stations, for medium and low-Earth-orbit resource satellites, and TT&C support for spacecraft launches.
This was the 565th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.
