China's space tourism to reach early stage of commercialization in 5-10 years

A modified ZQ-2 Y-1 carrier rocket carrying two test satellites blasts off from a commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China, Nov. 27, 2024. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- China's space tourism sector is expected to reach an early stage of commercial operations within the next five to 10 years, in tandem with the commercial space industry's ongoing rapid, sustainable development, a state-owned think tank has said.

An early April report on the development of the country's commercial space industry from CCID Consulting, which operates under China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, notes that the entire industrial chain has achieved rapid growth.

The report suggests that by the end of China's 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), or during its next five-year plan period (2031-2035), the country's commercial space industry is likely to become more mature, achieving strengthened profitability and gaining greater global recognition.

Yang Shaoxian, a lead researcher at CCID Consulting, estimates that within the next five to 10 years, China's space tourism and commercial moon journeys are expected to see policy breakthroughs, pass test verifications, or enter an initial operational phase.

The commercial space sector is of strategic significance to China and was listed in the country's 2024 government work report as a "new engine of economic growth."

This year's government work report also highlighted the industry, saying that China will promote the safe, sound development of several emerging industries, including the commercial space sector and the low-altitude economy.

