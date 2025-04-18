China to carry out intensive space missions in 2025: CNSA

Xinhua) 09:54, April 18, 2025

BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- China will carry out intensive space missions, including Tianwen-2 for asteroid exploration, in 2025, an official of the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said on Thursday.

The Tianwen-2 mission will carry out asteroid flyby and sampling, and the Shenzhou-20 and Shenzhou-21 crewed spacecraft are also scheduled for launch this year, said Liu Yunfeng, deputy director of the CNSA's system engineering department, at a press conference on the upcoming Space Day of China.

In terms of international collaboration, Liu confirmed two major projects: the China-Europe joint space mission -- Solar Wind Magnetosphere Ionosphere Link Explorer (SMILE) -- which aims to uncover how solar wind interacts with Earth's magnetosphere, and an electromagnetic monitoring satellite jointly developed by China and Italy, which will support research into earthquake prediction.

China will deepen space cooperation with countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), BRICS nations, and European partners, Liu said. Efforts will focus on advancing collaboration in lunar and deep space exploration, including jointly promoting the construction of the international lunar research station, he added.

Within the BRICS framework, China will continue advancing the development of the BRICS Remote Sensing Satellite Constellation to enhance disaster emergency data sharing, Liu said.

China will also provide satellite services to BRI partner countries, supporting their space capacity development and fostering sustainable progress in agriculture, disaster prevention, and smart city initiatives, he added.

Liu also outlined the events planned for the 10th Space Day of China, to be held on April 24 in Shanghai, which include the opening ceremony, space science exhibitions, cultural forums, and academic conferences.

A person takes photos at a press conference held by China National Space Administration (CNSA) on the upcoming 10th Space Day of China in Beijing, capital of China, April 17, 2025. The 10th Space Day of China is to be held on April 24 in Shanghai and it will include the opening ceremony, space science exhibitions, cultural forums, and academic conferences, according to Liu Yunfeng, deputy director of the CNSA's system engineering department, at the press conference. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

