Chinese company donates supplies to Pakistan-based child welfare center

Xinhua) 13:28, June 02, 2025

ISLAMABAD, June 1 (Xinhua) -- The Pakistan branch of China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited (CSCEC) on Sunday donated supplies to a child welfare facility in Islamabad, in a ceremony marking International Children's Day and the second anniversary of the center's founding.

The donation was made to the Islamabad China-Pakistan Youth One Heart Step and Cure Home (ICOSH), a non-profit community center that provides free accommodation, food, medical assistance, and educational support to underprivileged children and patients seeking treatment from remote areas.

The donated items included educational materials, sports equipment, food supplies, clothing, and household appliances intended to improve the living and learning conditions of children residing at the center.

Speaking at the event, Wang Yaodong, chief executive officer of CSCEC Pakistan, emphasized the company's long-standing commitment to social responsibility alongside infrastructure development.

"These supplies may be modest in value, but they reflect the deep compassion and care of our staff for the children of Pakistan," Wang said.

Yang Guangyuan, minister counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, also attended the event and praised the ICOSH as a meaningful example of people-to-people cooperation.

"Love knows no borders. The growing partnership between Chinese institutions and ICOSH shows how seeds of compassion can grow into strong trees of cooperation," he added.

