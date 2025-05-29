China to transform destinies of young Pakistani workforce through employment opportunities: Minister

Xinhua) 09:52, May 29, 2025

People attend a job fair in Islamabad, Pakistan, on May 27, 2025. Jointly organized by the China Chamber of Commerce in Pakistan (CCCP) and the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) of Pakistan, the event brought together 20 leading Chinese companies offering positions across various sectors, including engineering, project management, finance, skilled trades, and administrative roles. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

ISLAMABAD, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan's Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Wajiha Qamar, said Tuesday that China is playing a vital role in transforming the destinies of Pakistan's young workforce through employment opportunities created by Chinese enterprises operating in the country.

Addressing a job fair in Islamabad, where dozens of Chinese companies gathered under one roof to recruit skilled Pakistani workers and graduates, Qamar hailed the event as "a declaration that Pakistan is no longer a nation of untapped potential, but a nation unleashing it."

"Our youth are not just job-seekers, they are future-makers," she said, adding that Pakistan's population of 140 million under the age of 30 holds immense promise for driving economic growth and technological advancement.

Jointly organized by the China Chamber of Commerce in Pakistan (CCCP) and the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) of Pakistan, the event brought together 20 leading Chinese companies offering positions across various sectors, including engineering, project management, finance, skilled trades, and administrative roles.

The fair aimed to equip young Pakistanis with cutting-edge skills that align with global industry demands.

"None of this would be possible without China's support, which has always stood by Pakistan in every crisis and every triumph," Qamar added.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the CCCP, Wang Huihua, said that member companies of the chamber are currently employing over 30,000 Pakistani nationals, accounting for more than 85 percent of their total workforce in Pakistan.

He added that Chinese enterprises are not only providing employment but also acting as long-term partners in Pakistan's development journey.

"With 80 million young people, Pakistan's population is its greatest asset," he said, adding that "Chinese companies are ready to partner in Pakistan's growth, not just as employers, but through apprenticeship and mentorship initiatives to transfer knowledge and leadership expertise."

The CCCP chairman noted that Chinese enterprises aim to support the Pakistani workforce in becoming key stakeholders in a shared future. "Chinese enterprises offer not just jobs, but a platform to grow with the times," he said. "Today marks the beginning of our next chapter."

Speaking to Xinhua at the sidelines of the event, officials from NAVTTC said that 5,000 job aspirants registered to attend the fair, and they are hopeful that a large number of these candidates will secure employment or internships with Chinese companies. "This event is not just about immediate hiring, but it is about opening long-term career pathways and creating industry linkages," an official said.

Talking to Xinhua, Waleed Shaukat, a finance graduate who attended the fair, expressed his optimism, "It was encouraging to see so many Chinese companies interested in hiring local talents. I had interviews with two companies and found their recruitment processes very professional. This fair gave me hope that my education can be put to use meaningfully."

