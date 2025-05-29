Favorable biz environment fuels South Asian culinary ventures in China

A waiter arranges tableware in the dining room of a South-Asian food restaurant in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Rui)

LANZHOU, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Mint-green sofas, glistening crystal wall lamps, mosaic-tiled walls, and the rich aroma of spiced South Asian cuisine -- every detail of Imran Ali's restaurant exudes exotic charm, which has helped it become a hit on social media in Lanzhou, capital city of northwest China's Gansu Province.

Hailing from Islamabad, the 33-year-old Pakistani businessman came to China in 2012 to pursue higher education. Over the next 13 years, his culinary journey across the country deepened his appreciation for Chinese cuisine and his emotional connection with China. Upon graduation, he chose to stay and channel his passion for food into a full-fledged career in the restaurant industry.

"China's culinary landscape is incredibly diverse, while diners here are open to trying new things, especially young people who see food as a way to connect and socialize," Ali said. "That's why I wanted to introduce authentic South Asian flavors to more Chinese cities."

Ali and his Chinese friends opened five South-Asian food restaurants in Jiangxi and Shanxi provinces years ago, which served as a catalyst for their expansion. Encouraged by their success, he set his sights on a broader market.

In October 2024, he launched a new restaurant in Lanzhou. The region's multi-ethnic population and traditional preference for beef, lamb, and wheat-based dishes felt instantly familiar to Ali and gave him confidence in his venture.

"Foreign and Chinese entrepreneurs are treated equally here. The process for business registration, food service licensing, and other formalities is highly efficient and convenient," Ali emphasized, adding that the friendly business environment made it possible for the smooth opening of his restaurant.

In fact, China has been actively improving its business climate nationwide. Government departments are working to offer high-quality services to support foreign investors.

Thanks to the favorable local policies, Ali secured all necessary permits including different licenses and certifications within a month. Over the past six months, the business had exceeded expectations, with daily revenue surpassing 20,000 yuan (about 2,780 U.S. dollars).

According to Ali, the restaurant attracts diverse customers, including international students from Pakistan, Iran, India, and Saudi Arabia, alongside curious young Chinese foodies drawn by its growing reputation.

But for Ali, this is just the beginning.

The ambitious businessman is now preparing to open another restaurant in Hainan, China's southernmost province, next month. Inspired by the potential of Hainan Free Trade Port, Ali sees the island as a gateway to global opportunities and a new base for sharing South Asian cuisine.

"My dream is to bring South Asian delicacies to people in every province of China. This is my way of deepening our bilateral friendship between our two countries," Ali said, crediting China's welcoming environment and streamlined business policies helped to turn his vision into reality.

A chef prepares a dish in the kitchen of a South-Asian food restaurant in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Rui)

