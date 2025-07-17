Chinese FM meets Pakistani deputy PM

Xinhua) 09:12, July 17, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Tianjin, north China, July 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

TIANJIN, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in north China's Tianjin on Wednesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the frequent communication between the foreign ministers of the two countries reflects the high level of the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan, which is conducive to deepening mutual trust and friendship and promoting cooperation in various fields.

He said China is willing to work with Pakistan to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, and continue to firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests.

China supports Pakistan in focusing on handling its own affairs, achieving independent and sustainable development, and continuously enhancing its comprehensive national strength, he said, adding that China is willing to enhance strategic dialogue with Pakistan, jointly build the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to a high level, and deepen cooperation on agriculture, industry, and mining.

He said China also stands ready to jointly plan the celebration activities for the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries next year.

Noting that China supports Pakistan in carrying out counter-terrorism operations and the Chinese government has always been concerned about the safety of Chinese people in Pakistan, Wang said it is believed that Pakistan will continue to do its best to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan.

He said China appreciates Pakistan supporting China's tenure as the rotating chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and looks forward to making joint efforts with Pakistan to ensure the complete success of the Tianjin summit.

Dar said Pakistan adheres to the one-China principle and supports China on issues concerning China's core interests. Pakistan fully supports China in organizing the Tianjin summit, looks forward to further deepening all-round cooperation between the two sides, and will do its best to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel and institutions in Pakistan, he said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Tianjin, north China, July 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)