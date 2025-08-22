The 21st century should be an era of accelerated development and revitalization for Asia, and even more so for South Asia: Chinese top diplomat

Global Times) 09:03, August 22, 2025

Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar jointly met with the press after co-chairing the 6th round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad on Thursday, local time.

When asked by a journalist that Pakistan is the last leg of Wang's three-nation trip to South Asia and how China views the situation in South Asia and the role of China-Pakistan cooperation, Wang said that countries in South Asia have a time-honored history and splendid civilizations. They are populous countries with enormous development potential. They are China's close neighbors connected by mountains and rivers, and an important direction in China's endeavor to build a community with a shared future with neighboring countries.

Wang has visited India, Afghanistan and Pakistan during his trip. Wang said he is deeply convinced that South Asia has huge development potential and sufficient driving force for further growth. The 21st century should be an era of accelerated development and revitalization for Asia, and even more so for South Asia.

Wang pointed out that although India, Afghanistan and Pakistan have different national conditions, they all recognize that development is the top priority and the greatest common denominator for the three countries and other countries in the region. A peaceful, stable, developing and prosperous South Asia serves the common interests of and meets the expectation of people in all countries.

The three countries are willing to enhance good-neighborliness and friendship with China, their largest neighbor, deepen exchanges and cooperation, and pursue mutual benefit and win-win results. In the face of pressure from unilateral and bullying acts, the three countries all believe that it is important to uphold multilateralism, safeguard their legitimate rights and interests, and promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization. China will be a trustworthy partner and strong support for South Asian countries, he noted.

Wang stressed that China follows the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness in its neighborhood diplomacy, engage in friendly cooperation, enhance mutual understanding and trust and jointly pursue development and revitalization with its neighbors. China is dedicated to enhancing mutual respect, mutual inclusiveness, mutual trust and mutual success with South Asian countries. China's relations with Pakistan, India and other neighboring countries are not targeted at any third party, nor will they be influenced by any third party.

Wang also stressed that China and Pakistan are ironclad friends and all-weather strategic cooperative partners. The building of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has delivered benefits to the people of both countries and will be extended to Afghanistan and other countries.

We will maintain close coordination and collaboration and jointly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the vast number of developing countries and the Global South, Wang said.

