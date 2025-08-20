Chinese FM arrives in Kabul for visit, China-Afghanistan-Pakistan foreign ministers' dialogue

Xinhua) 16:04, August 20, 2025

KABUL, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, arrived in Kabul on Wednesday morning to visit Afghanistan and attend the sixth China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Dialogue.

