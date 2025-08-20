Home>>
Chinese FM arrives in Kabul for visit, China-Afghanistan-Pakistan foreign ministers' dialogue
(Xinhua) 16:04, August 20, 2025
KABUL, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, arrived in Kabul on Wednesday morning to visit Afghanistan and attend the sixth China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Dialogue.
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese FM to visit Pakistan, hold 6th round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue
- Feature: China's humanitarian, educational support boosts Afghanistan's recovery
- Pakistani youth receives vocational training in Tianjin
- Chinese FM meets Pakistani deputy PM
- Beijing hosts delegation of schoolgirls from Balochistan, Pakistan
- Pakistan-China partnership continues to scale new heights: deputy PM
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.