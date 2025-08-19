Home>>
Chinese FM to visit Pakistan, hold 6th round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue
(Xinhua) 15:56, August 19, 2025
BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- From August 20 to 22, Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Foreign Minister, will visit Pakistan and hold the Sixth Round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue with Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced here Tuesday.
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.