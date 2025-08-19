Chinese FM to visit Pakistan, hold 6th round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue

Xinhua) 15:56, August 19, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- From August 20 to 22, Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Foreign Minister, will visit Pakistan and hold the Sixth Round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue with Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced here Tuesday.

