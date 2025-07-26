China, Pakistan vow to strengthen security cooperation

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, on Friday expressed hope that Pakistan will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in the country.

Zhang made the remarks while meeting with Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir.

Noting that military-to-military relations between China and Pakistan serve as a crucial pillar of bilateral ties, Zhang called for efforts to strengthen strategic communication, deepen exchanges and cooperation, and work together to foster peace and development in the region.

Munir said Pakistan stands ready to deepen and expand practical cooperation with China in all fields.

He also stressed that Pakistan will make every effort to combat terrorism and protect the Chinese nationals in the country.

