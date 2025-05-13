China calls on India, Pakistan to consolidate ceasefire momentum: FM spokesperson

May 13, 2025

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- China supports and welcomes the ceasefire achieved by India and Pakistan, and hopes the two countries consolidate and extend the ceasefire momentum and properly handle differences through dialogue and negotiation, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks during a daily press briefing in response to India and Pakistan announcing on May 10 that they had agreed to a ceasefire and would hold talks again on May 12.

Lin said that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan is in line with the fundamental and long-term interests of both sides, and conducive to regional peace and stability, which is also the common expectation of the international community.

India and Pakistan are neighbors that cannot be moved away and they are also China's neighbors, Lin said, noting that since the tension between the two countries began, China has maintained close communication with all relevant parties, calling on the two countries to remain calm and restrained and avoid escalating the situation.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, held phone conversations on May 10 respectively with Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, and India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to promote the easing of the situation and achieve a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire.

"China expects India and Pakistan to consolidate and extend the ceasefire momentum, avoid the recurrence of conflicts, properly handle differences through dialogue and negotiation, and return to the track of political settlement," Lin said.

He added that China is willing to continue communication with India and Pakistan, and play a constructive role for achieving a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire between the two countries and maintaining regional peace and stability.

