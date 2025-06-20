Pakistan issues travel advisory for Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria

Xinhua) 16:58, June 20, 2025

ISLAMABAD, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan on Thursday issued a travel advisory, urging its citizens to avoid all travel to Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria due to the prevailing security situation in the region.

"For their safety and security, Pakistani nationals are strongly advised to avoid all travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Iraq, the Republic of Lebanon, and the Syrian Arab Republic until conditions improve," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Pakistani nationals already residing in these countries have been advised to exercise extreme caution, minimize non-essential movement, and stay in close contact with the respective Pakistani embassies.

The advisory comes amid growing regional tensions, with authorities stressing the importance of precautionary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of Pakistani citizens abroad.

