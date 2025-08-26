Villagers find way to prosperity through peony cultivation in Heze, E China's Shandong

People's Daily Online) 09:12, August 26, 2025

At the Annong Flower Planting and Sales Cooperative in Mudan district, Heze, east China's Shandong Province, villagers are busy harvesting peony seeds — a job that lasts about 20 days each year.

"This base manages over 1,000 mu (about 66.67 hectares) of land for centralized peony cultivation," said Su Bo, head of the cooperative. Su said that the cooperative has nine bases, covering more than 5,000 mu. Most are oil-bearing peonies, with some ornamental varieties as well.

A worker collects peony seeds at a planting base in Mudan district, Heze, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo/Sang Qiuhua)

"Oil-bearing peony seeds serve two purposes," Su explained. "Some seed pods are sun-dried for pressing into oil, while others are shade-dried for seedlings."

In autumn, dried seeds are used for seedlings, bringing in about 40,000 yuan (about $5,593) per mu. Deep processing adds even more value.

Photo shows peony seeds at a planting base in Mudan district, Heze, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo/Sang Qiuhua)

For ornamental peony grower Liu Zhi'ang, the business has been a game-changer. In spring, he sells fresh-cut flowers; in late autumn and early winter, saplings; and in the run-up to the Spring Festival, forced-bloom peonies.

"Fresh-cut peonies used to have no market, but now they're in hot demand. Many overseas buyers have also fallen in love with the peony, a symbol of wealth and prosperity," Liu said. "In China, a single stem sells for 6 to 8 yuan, but the price doubles when exported to places like the Netherlands or Singapore."

Villagers arrange fresh-cut flowers in Mudan district, Heze, east China's Shandong Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Qi)

The Tianxiang Qingcheng Agricultural Cooperative has turned to live-streaming to sell fresh-cut peonies.

"We've leased over 500 mu of land for concentrated planting. Through online and offline channels, we sell nationwide, generating over 30 million yuan annually," said Li Fuzhen, the cooperative's head.

Each spring, fields become a sea of colorful blooms, paving a road to prosperity for local villagers in Heze, east China's Shandong Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Qi)

"In recent years, with strong government support, peony prices have surged," said Liu. Liu added that a five-year-old plant used to sell for around 160 yuan, but now it can fetch over 500 yuan.

"Our seedlings sell well both at home and abroad," said Wang Jianli, vice president of the Heze Peony Chamber of Commerce. Wang added that Heze now has large-scale cultivation with steadily growing varieties and output, accounting for more than 80 percent of China's peony seedling exports.

