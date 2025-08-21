From frozen soil to highway: Huangxi's move is truly hardcore！

People's Daily Online) 15:39, August 21, 2025

From the very beginning, the Huangxi Highway linking Huangyuan county and Xihai town of Haiyan county in northwest China's Qinghai Province— averaging over 3,000 meters in elevation — has faced severe challenges, from extreme cold and thin air to fragile ecosystems and complex geology. Confronted with such demanding conditions, how do engineers rely on the insight and ingenuity of science and technology to plan a feasible and systemic route? Let's take a closer look!

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)