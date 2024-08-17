2322-km-long Yinchuan-Kunming highway opens to traffic

Xinhua) 09:14, August 17, 2024

This photo taken on Aug. 16, 2024 shows a vehicle running along the Yinchuan-Kunming highway in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. A section of the Yinchuan-Kunming highway within Ningxia, from Taiyangshan development zone to Pengyang, was completed and opened to traffic on Friday, marking the full opening of the Yinchuan-Kunming highway.

The highway linking Yinchuan of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and Kunming of southwest China's Yunnan Province, spans 2322 kilometers. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 16, 2024 shows a vehicle running along the Yinchuan-Kunming highway in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. A section of the Yinchuan-Kunming highway within Ningxia, from Taiyangshan development zone to Pengyang, was completed and opened to traffic on Friday, marking the full opening of the Yinchuan-Kunming highway.

This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 16, 2024 shows vehicles running along the Yinchuan-Kunming highway in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. A section of the Yinchuan-Kunming highway within Ningxia, from Taiyangshan development zone to Pengyang, was completed and opened to traffic on Friday, marking the full opening of the Yinchuan-Kunming highway.

This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 16, 2024 shows vehicles running along the Yinchuan-Kunming highway in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. A section of the Yinchuan-Kunming highway within Ningxia, from Taiyangshan development zone to Pengyang, was completed and opened to traffic on Friday, marking the full opening of the Yinchuan-Kunming highway.

This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 16, 2024 shows a vehicle running along the Yinchuan-Kunming highway with the Pengyang County in the background in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. A section of the Yinchuan-Kunming highway within Ningxia, from Taiyangshan development zone to Pengyang, was completed and opened to traffic on Friday, marking the full opening of the Yinchuan-Kunming highway.

Vehicles leave Taiyangshan south toll gate along the Yinchuan-Kunming highway in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 16, 2024. A section of the Yinchuan-Kunming highway within Ningxia, from Taiyangshan development zone to Pengyang, was completed and opened to traffic on Friday, marking the full opening of the Yinchuan-Kunming highway.

This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 16, 2024 shows a view of the opening ceremony of the Yinchuan-Kunming highway at the Taiyangshan south toll gate in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. A section of the Yinchuan-Kunming highway within Ningxia, from Taiyangshan development zone to Pengyang, was completed and opened to traffic on Friday, marking the full opening of the Yinchuan-Kunming highway.

This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 16, 2024 shows vehicles running along the Yinchuan-Kunming highway in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. A section of the Yinchuan-Kunming highway within Ningxia, from Taiyangshan development zone to Pengyang, was completed and opened to traffic on Friday, marking the full opening of the Yinchuan-Kunming highway.

This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 16, 2024 shows vehicles running along the Yinchuan-Kunming highway in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. A section of the Yinchuan-Kunming highway within Ningxia, from Taiyangshan development zone to Pengyang, was completed and opened to traffic on Friday, marking the full opening of the Yinchuan-Kunming highway.

This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 16, 2024 shows vehicles running past the Pengyang north toll gate to Yinchuan-Kunming highway in Pengyang County of Guyuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. A section of the Yinchuan-Kunming highway within Ningxia, from Taiyangshan development zone to Pengyang, was completed and opened to traffic on Friday, marking the full opening of the Yinchuan-Kunming highway.

This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 16, 2024 shows vehicles running along the Yinchuan-Kunming highway in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. A section of the Yinchuan-Kunming highway within Ningxia, from Taiyangshan development zone to Pengyang, was completed and opened to traffic on Friday, marking the full opening of the Yinchuan-Kunming highway.

