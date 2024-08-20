Home>>
One road, 18 lanes
(People's Daily App) 15:53, August 20, 2024
Check out this enormous 18-lane road in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province. "It looks as wide as an airport runway," a netizen commented.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Thrilling and beautiful Yizhao Highway
- 2322-km-long Yinchuan-Kunming highway opens to traffic
- Regions across China advance construction of tourist highways
- Tree-lined highway traverses China's largest desert
- Stunning view near expressway in E China’s Jiangxi
- North China province closes highways as heavy snow forecast
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.