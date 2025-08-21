The new 'heavenly road' of Huangxi

People's Daily Online) 14:59, August 21, 2025

As a key project in the Ministry of Transport's 14th Five-Year Highway Development Plan, the Huangxi Highway linking Huangyuan county and Xihai town of Haiyan county is not only a major transportation initiative promoted by northwest China's Qinghai Province and a crucial component of the southern corridor of the Silk Road Economic Belt, but also a remarkable engineering marvel unfolding in the heart of a high-altitude ecological region.

Today, let's step into the highway's construction site and hear from frontline engineers about the project's cutting-edge technology and ecological philosophy, and decode the blueprint of innovation behind it.

