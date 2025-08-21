Home>>
The new 'heavenly road' of Huangxi
(People's Daily Online) 14:59, August 21, 2025
As a key project in the Ministry of Transport's 14th Five-Year Highway Development Plan, the Huangxi Highway linking Huangyuan county and Xihai town of Haiyan county is not only a major transportation initiative promoted by northwest China's Qinghai Province and a crucial component of the southern corridor of the Silk Road Economic Belt, but also a remarkable engineering marvel unfolding in the heart of a high-altitude ecological region.
Today, let's step into the highway's construction site and hear from frontline engineers about the project's cutting-edge technology and ecological philosophy, and decode the blueprint of innovation behind it.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Aerial view of Tarim Desert Highway in China's Xinjiang
- One road, 18 lanes
- 2322-km-long Yinchuan-Kunming highway opens to traffic
- Stunning view near expressway in E China’s Jiangxi
- Tree-lined highway traverses China's largest desert
- Thrilling and beautiful Yizhao Highway
- Regions across China advance construction of tourist highways
- North China province closes highways as heavy snow forecast
- Wumengshan grand bridge on Nayong-Qinglong Expressway connected
- China's intelligently upgraded highways top 3,500 kilometers
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.