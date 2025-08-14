Games souvenirs fostering friendships

08:43, August 14, 2025 By PENG CHAO ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Visitors interact with Jin Zai, one of the two mascots of the 12th World Games, on Tuesday in front of a licensed merchandise store for the ongoing games in Chengdu, Sichuan Province. Peng Chao / China Daily

As the thrilling competitions of the 12th World Games in Chengdu, Sichuan province, captivate global audiences, its official licensed merchandise has also gained popularity for facilitating cultural exchanges and fostering friendships.

From blind boxes and dolls to pins and fridge magnets, creative products designed around the games' logo, torch and mascots are bridging cultures and creating lasting memories for visitors from home and abroad.

The mascots, Shu Bao and Jin Zai, draw inspiration from two rare animals found in Sichuan — the giant panda and the golden snub-nosed monkey, respectively.

Yang Wenwen, a junior student at Sichuan Conservatory of Music and a volunteer at the games' Sichuan Gymnasium venue, said he was delighted to find four eye-catching pins on Tuesday at a licensed merchandise store in Kuanzhai Alley, a landmark street in downtown Chengdu.

"I'm going to exchange these pins for foreign ones with international athletes and journalists," he said, adding that he traded some pins he bought earlier and made friends with athletes from eight countries, including Germany, Ukraine and Thailand.

Yang noted that exchanging pins has become a popular trend among volunteers and athletes. "This is our way of showing our friendship and passing on the goodwill," he said. "Despite language barriers, this little game has helped us build strong bonds with international visitors."

Foreign athletes and journalists often request such exchanges to show their appreciation for the volunteers, or if a particular volunteer's pin catches their fancy, Yang said. He added that exchanging pins is an excellent way of advancing cultural ties, as these souvenirs often feature distinctive cultural elements of each foreign visitor's home country.

Wang Lifang, a tourist from Jiangsu province, bought five mascot souvenirs on Wednesday from a store on Chunxi Road, a bustling commercial street in the heart of Chengdu. "These mascots are simply adorable. I can't have enough of them," she said.

The official merchandise features not only Sichuan's treasured animals, but also elements of the games, making them meaningful gifts for friends and family members, Wang added.

According to the games' executive committee, over 500 types of licensed products across 16 categories have been developed, and these are being sold at 218 licensed retail stores in urban business districts, scenic spots and transportation hubs, as well as online stores.

Zhang Yujun, manager of a licensed store in Jiaozi Avenue, which has more than 300 types of games merchandise on sale, said that daily sales increased threefold to fourfold after the opening ceremony last week, and have surpassed 10,000 yuan ($1,394).

"The mascot blind boxes are particularly popular. We have to restock every one or two days to meet the huge demand," he said.

Zhang added that foreign tourists and athletes are frequently visiting his store, and are showing a preference for pins, fridge magnets and bags.

Qiao Mengjiao, a staff member at the Kuanzhai Alley store, said their daily sales surged from less than 2,000 yuan to over 5,000 yuan after the games started. Blind boxes, trinkets and pins featuring the mascots are among the store's best-selling items, she said.

