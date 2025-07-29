Travel with a single tap: Chengdu Metro fully supports overseas payment

The 12th World Games will be held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province from Aug. 7 to 17, 2025.

During the Games, Chengdu Metro will closely monitor passenger flow and enhance transport capacity, especially in commercial areas, tourist attractions, and major transit hubs. Metro services will be dynamically adjusted based on real-time demand near competition venues to ensure smooth and safe travel for both residents and international guests.

On July 28, Chengdu Metro officially launched full overseas payment support. International travelers can now use select foreign bank cards to tap in and out at metro gates or purchase tickets directly. All lines are now equipped with translation devices to assist non-Chinese speakers.

Chengdu Metro has also strengthened its volunteer services. 70 volunteer service stations will be set up at the competition venues and major metro stops nearby, offering guidance and assistance to help domestic and international passengers navigate the city with ease.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Du Mingming)