Travel with a single tap: Chengdu Metro fully supports overseas payment
The 12th World Games will be held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province from Aug. 7 to 17, 2025.
During the Games, Chengdu Metro will closely monitor passenger flow and enhance transport capacity, especially in commercial areas, tourist attractions, and major transit hubs. Metro services will be dynamically adjusted based on real-time demand near competition venues to ensure smooth and safe travel for both residents and international guests.
On July 28, Chengdu Metro officially launched full overseas payment support. International travelers can now use select foreign bank cards to tap in and out at metro gates or purchase tickets directly. All lines are now equipped with translation devices to assist non-Chinese speakers.
Chengdu Metro has also strengthened its volunteer services. 70 volunteer service stations will be set up at the competition venues and major metro stops nearby, offering guidance and assistance to help domestic and international passengers navigate the city with ease.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chengdu emerges as magnet for foreign businesses, professionals
- World Games 2025 Torch Relay held in Chengdu
- Xicun Courtyard in Chengdu: An elevated track showcasing urban vitality
- Chengdu elements highlighted at the World Games: A peek into the official licensed products store
- Disc golf at the Chengdu World Games: A sport that blends nature and competition
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.