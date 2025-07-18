Chengdu elements highlighted at the World Games: A peek into the official licensed products store

As the World Games 2025 Chengdu draws near, the city's distinct "Chengdu elements" are quietly making their way into every aspect of the event. This historic yet modern metropolis, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, is showcasing its unique charm to the world through creative design and cultural ingenuity.

Step inside the official licensed products store for the Games and you'll find a wide array of souvenirs that reflects not only the energy of the Games but also Chengdu's distinctive local flair. Items featuring the event's mascots "Shubao" (a giant panda) and "Jinzai" (a golden snub-nosed monkey), like badges, fridge magnets, figurines, and plush toys, have quickly become fan favorites.

Join Syukri from People's Daily Online as he takes us on a tour of this delightful and treasure-filled store!

(Zhang Shuojing, as an intern, also contributed to this article.)

