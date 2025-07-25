Disc golf at the Chengdu World Games: A sport that blends nature and competition

July 25, 2025

Disc golf athletes demonstrate standard techniques. (People's Daily Online / Sun Shuyu)

From Aug. 8 to 10, an exciting event—disc golf—will take place at Guixi ecopark as part of the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. 32 athletes from 16 countries will form mixed-gender pairs and compete in this dynamic and distinctive sport.

Disc golf follows rules similar to those of traditional golf. The competition course was designed to follow the natural contours of Guixi ecopark's east zone. Covering more than 93 hectares of land, the park's abundant vegetation, water features, and accessible lawns provide an ideal setting for the event.

The organizers have upgraded existing park facilities to accommodate the competition, including media and event support areas and temporary grandstands with over 500 seats, allowing spectators to experience the action up close.

As a rapidly growing global sport, disc golf tests athletes' precision and endurance while highlighting the harmonious interaction between humans and nature. This August, Guixi ecopark will become the stage where Chengdu writes a new chapter in "Sports + Ecology!"

Syukri (right), a foreign editor with People's Daily Online, learns disc golf moves. (People's Daily Online / Sun Shuyu)

Syukri, a foreign editor with People's Daily Online, practices disc golf moves. (People's Daily Online / Sun Shuyu)

A frisbee features the World Games 2025 Chengdu logo. (People's Daily Online / Sun Shuyu)

Syukri, a foreign editor with People's Daily Online, practices disc golf moves. (People's Daily Online / Sun Shuyu)

The moment a disc lands in the target. (People's Daily Online / Sun Shuyu)

