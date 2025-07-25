Xicun Courtyard in Chengdu: An elevated track showcasing urban vitality

The elevated track at Xicun Courtyard. (People's Daily Online / Sun Shuyu)

The 2025 World Games will be held this August in Chengdu, the capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province, marking the first time the international sporting event will be held on the Chinese mainland. In recent years, the city has been actively integrating fitness and urban development by creating unique public spaces like Xicun Courtyard.

Designed by Pritzker Architecture Prize-winning architect Liu Jiakun, Xicun Courtyard has attracted widespread attention since its completion in 2014, especially for its 1.6-kilometer elevated track. Starting at the ground level, the track spirals upward to the rooftop of the fifth floor, where visitors can jog, walk, or simply take in panoramic views of the city.

The courtyard also features a seven-a-side football pitch and a standard basketball court, making it a popular spot for local residents.

As both a vital piece of urban infrastructure and a symbol of Chengdu’s sports culture, Xicun Courtyard has hosted numerous national, provincial, and municipal-level sporting events. It stands today as a key platform for promoting public fitness and showcasing the city's dynamic charm.

As the World Games draw near, Xicun Courtyard is ready to welcome visitors from around the world.

The elevated track and football pitch at Xicun Courtyard. (People's Daily Online /Gu Yutong)

The basketball court and football pitch inside Xicun Courtyard. (People's Daily Online / Sun Shuyu)

Runners on the elevated track at Xicun Courtyard. (People's Daily Online / Sun Shuyu)

