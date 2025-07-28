We Are China

World Games 2025 Torch Relay held in Chengdu

Xinhua) 09:07, July 28, 2025

Photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows the World Games 2025 Torch Relay in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Ding Zengnida)

Actors sing during the World Games 2025 Torch Relay in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Zengnida)

Photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows the flame of the World Games 2025 Torch Relay in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Ding Zengnida)

Torch bearer Marcel Hassemeier holds the torch during the World Games 2025 Torch Relay in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Zengnida)

